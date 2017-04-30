Despite getting a tooth knocked out early in the first quarter, Isaiah Thomas dropped 33 points and 9 assists in Game 1 vs. the Wizards, leading his Celtics to a 123-111 victory. Peep the highlights above.
Afterwards, the All-Star point guard told Doris Burke that he does everything for his sister now.
Respect to IT 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eVWtl1dqQN
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 30, 2017
Respect, IT!
Video via GD Factory Clip.
