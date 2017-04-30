Despite getting a tooth knocked out early in the first quarter, Isaiah Thomas dropped 33 points and 9 assists in Game 1 vs. the Wizards, leading his Celtics to a 123-111 victory. Peep the highlights above.

Afterwards, the All-Star point guard told Doris Burke that he does everything for his sister now.

Respect, IT!

Video via GD Factory Clip.

