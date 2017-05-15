The hero of Game 7 didn’t even start.

Boston led the Wizards by just six heading into the 4th quarter. That’s when Kelly Olynyk took over, dropping 14 points on 5/6 from the field. Peep the highlights below:

The 4th quarter belonged to Kelly Olynyk tonight pic.twitter.com/uhzEoMuS2l — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 16, 2017

The big man finished with a playoff career-high 26 points, helping the Celtics grab the 115-105 win and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

We see you, Kelly!

Related

WATCH: Kelly Oubre Gets Ejected for Going After Kelly Olynyk