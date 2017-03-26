Prior to Thunder-Rockets on ABC, Kobe Bryant unveiled the second installment of his Canvas City project, entitled Musecage. The segment included a puppet named “Little Mamba”, who assisted Bryant in analyzing MVP candidates Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

From Canvas City, introducing Little Mamba who learned today about how to build a musecage to find your inner beast. #musecage pic.twitter.com/uFPcge2IuM — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 26, 2017

Peep the video below, via ESPN:

In a press release earlier this week, the real Mamba explained the goal of Musecage:

Canvas City: Musecage helps others better their best by delivering complex basketball insights in a light-hearted, easy-to-digest way. The show helps others understand the game at a higher level and offers a new voice to sports storytelling that will hopefully captivate the whole family.

