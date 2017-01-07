Kristaps Porzingis and Giannis Antetokounmpo held a memorable showdown Friday, scoring 24+ points each while showing all facets of their game. The Knicks would emerge with the W, but Giannis and the Bucks were competitive right up until the finish.
