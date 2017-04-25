Norman Powell was the star of Toronto’s Game 5 victory over the Bucks, scoring 25 points on 8/11 shooting.

So in the postgame press conference, Kyle Lowry made sure that reporters asked his teammate enough questions:

Lowry wants the media to ask Norman Powell a question 😂 pic.twitter.com/xTO8LuJgj6 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 25, 2017

Peep the full clip above.

Video courtesy of Toronto Raptors.

