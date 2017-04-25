Norman Powell was the star of Toronto’s Game 5 victory over the Bucks, scoring 25 points on 8/11 shooting.
So in the postgame press conference, Kyle Lowry made sure that reporters asked his teammate enough questions:
Lowry wants the media to ask Norman Powell a question 😂 pic.twitter.com/xTO8LuJgj6
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 25, 2017
Peep the full clip above.
Video courtesy of Toronto Raptors.
Related
WATCH: Norman Powell Dunks All Over the Bucks in Game 5
Commentscomments powered by Disqus