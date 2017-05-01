This wasn’t fair.
In the first quarter of Game 1 against the Raptors, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James amped up the Q crowd with an absurd off-the-backboard alley-oop.
THAT’S NOT FAIR 😳 pic.twitter.com/fQKBdly1Au
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 1, 2017
NBA players from around the league reacted immediately to the highlight on Twitter:
Damnnnn that was crazyyyyyy
— Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) May 1, 2017
That was a hilariously bad pass by Kyrie. Which makes that catch and finish that much more spectacular..
— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) May 1, 2017
They doing some Nba jam type stuff right now 😳😳😳
— C.J. Watson (@Quietstorm_32) May 1, 2017
That really was some NBA Jam type stuff.
