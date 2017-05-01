This wasn’t fair.

In the first quarter of Game 1 against the Raptors, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James amped up the Q crowd with an absurd off-the-backboard alley-oop.

NBA players from around the league reacted immediately to the highlight on Twitter:

That really was some NBA Jam type stuff.

