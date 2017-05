After leading the Cavaliers to victory in Game 2 of the East Semis, LeBron James responded to a question about the racist taunts towards Orioles outfielder Adam Jones.

His answer also hit upon the experience of playing in Boston:

Cavaliers’ LeBron James on Adam Jones, racism and his own experiences playing in Boston pic.twitter.com/QMdSZgR0s4 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 4, 2017

