It was a night to remember for LeBron James, who not only dropped 39 points (on 10/14) in a victory over the Raptors, but also became the 4th player in playoffs history to reach 300 three-pointers and moved into 2nd on the all-time playoffs scoring list.

LeBron joins an elite group of marksmen #MakeHistory pic.twitter.com/VyFidodjgC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2017

Only Michael Jordan remains ahead of the King. pic.twitter.com/1YstfsbjGv — ESPN (@espn) May 4, 2017

Peep The King’s highlights above or below.

LeBron picks up where he left off in Game 1, going for 39 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists as the @cavs​ take a 2-0 series lead! pic.twitter.com/CAoJr9NRX2 — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2017

Cleveland now has a 2-0 series lead over Toronto. Game 3 is Friday.

Video via GD Factory Clip.

