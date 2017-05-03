It was a night to remember for LeBron James, who not only dropped 39 points (on 10/14) in a victory over the Raptors, but also became the 4th player in playoffs history to reach 300 three-pointers and moved into 2nd on the all-time playoffs scoring list.
LeBron joins an elite group of marksmen #MakeHistory pic.twitter.com/VyFidodjgC
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2017
Only Michael Jordan remains ahead of the King. pic.twitter.com/1YstfsbjGv
— ESPN (@espn) May 4, 2017
Peep The King’s highlights above or below.
LeBron picks up where he left off in Game 1, going for 39 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists as the @cavs take a 2-0 series lead! pic.twitter.com/CAoJr9NRX2
— NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2017
Cleveland now has a 2-0 series lead over Toronto. Game 3 is Friday.
Video via GD Factory Clip.
