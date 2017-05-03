It was a night to remember for LeBron James, who not only dropped 39 points (on 10/14) in a victory over the Raptors, but also became the 4th player in playoffs history to reach 300 three-pointers and moved into 2nd on the all-time playoffs scoring list.

Peep The King’s highlights above or below.

Cleveland now has a 2-0 series lead over Toronto. Game 3 is Friday.

Video via GD Factory Clip.

