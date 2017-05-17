Prior to tonight, LeBron James had a 1-10 record in Game 1 on the road. This time, he would not be denied.

The King was aggressive from the start, dropping 15 points on 7/8 from the field in the 1st quarter alone.

LeBron gets off to a fast start in Game 1 on @NBAonTNT! pic.twitter.com/F6Hv4isBa3 — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2017

And he kept his foot on the gas, finishing with 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists on 14/24. That’s now seven straight playoff games with 30+ points. Peep the full highlights above.

After the game, LeBron said he “didn’t feel that great” after ten days off and that he’ll feel a lot better for Game 2:

“The energy was there from the start.” @KristenLedlow catches up with @KingJames after his 38-pt Game 1 performance. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/WGqRR01ajF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 18, 2017

Stay tuned.

