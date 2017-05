Cleveland was dominating Toronto in the third quarter of Game 1, and LeBron James was having fun out there.

After drawing a foul inside, The King galloped towards the crowd, grabbed a beer, and pretended to drink it.

Peak trolling from LeBron 😂 pic.twitter.com/VaO2S1jysg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2017

Best moment of the playoffs so far?

Video via Ximo Pierto.

