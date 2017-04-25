Former NBA great Manute Bol’s son, Bol Bol, has been turning heads for awhile now. As a legit 7-footer with 3-point range, the potential is glaring.

The class of 2018 star made his Nike EYBL debut this past weekend and continued to impress. His team, Cal Supreme, which also features Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef, went 3-1 in the opening session.

Peep the highlights above, and stay glued to SLAM for more updates on Bol.

