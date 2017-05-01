With the game pretty much decided, things got chippy between the Rockets and the Spurs.

At the end of the third quarter, big man Dewayne Dedmon went head-to-head with James Harden.

Nene Hilario then intervened, shoving Dedmon right around the neck area.

Spurs’ Dewayne Dedmon goes head-to-head with Rockets’ James Harden pic.twitter.com/9MM30XrzIG — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 2, 2017

Here’s another angle:

Nene got ejected from Game 1 for this. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/xK1YqaGwhk — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 2, 2017

After looking it over, the officials ejected Nene.

Thoughts?

Video via Rapid Highlights.

Related

James Harden: ‘We Can Play 10 Times Better’