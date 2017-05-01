With the game pretty much decided, things got chippy between the Rockets and the Spurs.

At the end of the third quarter, big man Dewayne Dedmon went head-to-head with James Harden.

Nene Hilario then intervened, shoving Dedmon right around the neck area.

Here’s another angle:

After looking it over, the officials ejected Nene.

Thoughts?

Video via Rapid Highlights

