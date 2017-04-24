What a performance.
Since being inserted into the starting lineup before Game 4, Norman Powell has made a huge difference in a competitive Raptors-Bucks series.
The young guard had the best game of his career Monday night, recording 25 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals in a crucial 118-93 victory.
Along the way, Norm had a few ridiculous slams:
NORMAN POWELL 😳
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 25, 2017
Pure. Hops. 😳 #NBAPlayoffs
— NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2017
That bounce is absurd.
Toronto now leads 3-2 in the series. Game 6 is Thursday at the Bradley Center.
