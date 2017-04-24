What a performance.

Since being inserted into the starting lineup before Game 4, Norman Powell has made a huge difference in a competitive Raptors-Bucks series.

The young guard had the best game of his career Monday night, recording 25 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals in a crucial 118-93 victory.

Along the way, Norm had a few ridiculous slams:

That bounce is absurd.

Toronto now leads 3-2 in the series. Game 6 is Thursday at the Bradley Center.

