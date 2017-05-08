Patrick Beverley‘s grandfather passed away ahead of Game 4 between the Spurs and Rockets on Sunday.

Though shaken up, the point guard played 26 minutes and posted 10 points and 6 assists in a 125-104 win.

Beverley is playing with a heavy heart after his grandfather died earlier today https://t.co/CPzzuAJqza pic.twitter.com/RAaqb0WSrS — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 8, 2017

In the postgame press conference, he remembered his grandfather.

Rockets’ Patrick Beverley fights back tears as he remembers his grandfather: “He wore my jerseys every single day.” pic.twitter.com/UFGUN8j7r9 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 8, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Beverley and his family during this difficult time.