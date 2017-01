Russell Westbrook and the Thunder defeated the Nuggets 121-106 thanks to Westbrook’s 32-point, 17-rebound, 11-assist triple-doubleā€”his 17th of the season. Russ went 7-12 from behind the arc and has been on fire from three over the past two games, going 15-27.

Check the highlights above.

