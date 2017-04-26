Houston got the 105-99 win over the Thunder in Game 5, advancing to the second round of the playoffs. But of course, Russell Westbrook did not go down without a fight.

The Brodie posted 47 points (including 20 in the third quarter), 11 rebounds, and 9 assists in an effort to keep his season alive. Peep the highlights above.

OKC actually led by five heading into the fourth quarter, but failed to hold on once again.

Russ definitely deserves a thank you for his historic season.

Thanks for an unreal season. pic.twitter.com/1D77BBEKZP — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 26, 2017

Fellow MVP candidate James Harden had 34 points and 8 rebounds for the Rockets, who await either San Antonio or Memphis.

Video via GD Factory Clips.

