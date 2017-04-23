Houston took a 3-1 series lead over the Thunder with a 113-109 victory in Game 4.

Russell Westbrook had 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists in the loss, joining Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to claim three consecutive playoff triple-doubles.

OKC clearly struggled with The Brodie on the bench; and afterwards, a reporter asked Steven Adams about just that.

But it was Russ who answered.

Next question. Russ goes off on a reporter for asking about his team’s play while he’s on the bench. pic.twitter.com/3F0zzat3Mf — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 23, 2017

Next question please.

