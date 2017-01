In their matinee against Orlando, the Warriors caught fire. They connected on a season-high 19 three-pointers, propelling them to a 118-98 victory. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson led the way, each nailing 7.

Curry also passed Peja Stojakovic to move into 13th place on the all-time three-pointers made list. Some of the shots he hit were just ridiculous. Peep the highlights above.