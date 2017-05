This wasn’t fair.

In the second quarter of Game 1, Warriors’ guard Stephen Curry put Jazz big man Rudy Gobert on skates with a series of moves.

Curry just put Gobert in the blender 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/yz0oTFeLYr — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 3, 2017

That’s not nice, Steph!

