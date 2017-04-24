You think the Warriors want a sweep?

With Kevin Durant returning from injury for Game 4, Golden State came out of the gates firing, dropping 45 points in the first quarter alone (tying the playoff record). That’s not fair.

Stephen Curry led the way with 12 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds.

This was the Blazers’ reaction on Twitter:

Peep the full highlights above.

Video via NBA Conference.

Related
Steve Kerr Will Not Coach Warriors in Game 4