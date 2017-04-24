You think the Warriors want a sweep?

With Kevin Durant returning from injury for Game 4, Golden State came out of the gates firing, dropping 45 points in the first quarter alone (tying the playoff record). That’s not fair.

Did somebody say 💦💦 #SPLASH 💦💦? Dubs tied a franchise record with 8 3-pointers in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/PQt1TPMzW9 — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) April 25, 2017

Stephen Curry led the way with 12 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds.

This was the Blazers’ reaction on Twitter:

The lights looked cool. pic.twitter.com/5XpSrF39Im — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 25, 2017

Peep the full highlights above.

Video via NBA Conference.

