The Wizards erased a 21-point deficit on the road in Portland to steal a 125-124 overtime win against the Blazers, but the victory didn’t come without controversy.

Down 124-123 with 6.8 seconds left, the Wizards inbounded the ball and with two seconds to go, Markieff Morris pump faked, got Moe Harkless in the air, took a dribble and buried a game winner from the corner. However, after looking at the replay on the broadcast, Morris had clearly stepped out of bounds. Based on the NBA’s replay rules, the play could not be overturned and could only be reviewed if Morris had been out of bounds while he shot the ball, not while he was making his move. So the Wiz get a win and the Blazers fall to eight games under .500.

Following the game, Damian Lillard turned to Twitter to criticize the refs for missing the call:

And 4 eyes watching https://t.co/KSsnct1WvA — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) March 12, 2017

