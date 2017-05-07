Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards was tied at 48 at the break.

Led by point guard John Wall, Washington came out of the half on a mission, going on a 26-0 RUN to seize control. Peep the highlights above or below.

During that 26-0 run … Celtics: 0-5 FG

0-3 3PT

2 rebounds

6 turnovers

5 fouls

2 24-sec violations Wizards: 10-13 FG

2-3 3PT

5 steals — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) May 8, 2017

Final score was 121-102. The series is now tied at 2.

Game 5 is Wednesday at TD Garden.

Video courtesy of Ximo Pierto.

Related

WATCH: John Wall Drops Insane Dime to Marcin Gortat in Game 4