Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards was tied at 48 at the break.
Led by point guard John Wall, Washington came out of the half on a mission, going on a 26-0 RUN to seize control. Peep the highlights above or below.
Highlighted by a 26-0 run, the @WashWizards took over in the 3Q! 👀#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/PhUYAoI3fM
During that 26-0 run …
Celtics:
0-5 FG
0-3 3PT
2 rebounds
6 turnovers
5 fouls
2 24-sec violations
Wizards:
10-13 FG
2-3 3PT
5 steals
Final score was 121-102. The series is now tied at 2.
Game 5 is Wednesday at TD Garden.
