Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards was tied at 48 at the break.

Led by point guard John Wall, Washington came out of the half on a mission, going on a 26-0 RUN to seize control. Peep the highlights above or below.

Final score was 121-102. The series is now tied at 2.

Game 5 is Wednesday at TD Garden.

Video courtesy of Ximo Pierto.

Related
WATCH: John Wall Drops Insane Dime to Marcin Gortat in Game 4