John Wall thinks he’s not getting the calls he deserves when he drives to the basket.

According to Wall, his ability to absorb contact has acted against him in the same way that it does for LeBron James. Via the Washington Post:

John Wall on getting the LeBron treatment re: foul calls. This isn't a good thing. #Wizards @lockedonwizards pic.twitter.com/My1qsSyvqz — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 4, 2017

“I think I get the same treatment as LeBron gets when he drives. “I think I’m too big and physical, so guys bounce off me and they think I’m supposed to play through it, so I just keep playing and, like, coach tells me, don’t worry about it. “Just try to finish plays without worrying about the fouls. So that’s all I can do.”

Wall added that Avery Bradley was holding his arm the during one play in overtime of Game 2.

Avery Bradley pokes it away from John Wall and comes up with the slam dunk!#Celtics pic.twitter.com/AJT51aGzfQ — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 3, 2017

“I moved the ball in my right hand, my whole left arm caught to my body. “Like I was in a straitjacket.”

