Behind an All-Star record 52 points from Anthony Davis, the Western Conference All-Stars defeated the Eastern Conference All-Stars 192-182 on Sunday night in New Orleans. Davis broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 42 points, which was set at the 1962 All-Star Game. Since 2009, the West has won six out of the last eight All-Star Games, including the last three.

Russell Westbrook finished with 41 points, 7 assists and 5 boards while Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant each scored 21. DeMarcus Cousins, who has been at the center of escalating trade talks, only played two minutes.

First time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the East with 30 points.

