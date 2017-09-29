Clippers center Willie Reed has reportedly filed an arbitration claim against his former agency, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman and Chris Haynes.

Reed claims his former agent Christian Dawkins owes him $13.5 million—the difference between what he contends was a three-year, $15 million offer from the Heat and the one-year, $1.5 million deal he signed with the Clippers.

The Heat, however, deny making the offer.

Upodate: Heat say there was no three-year, $15 million free-agency offer to Willie Reed, contrary to contention in aribitration case. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 29, 2017

Dawkins was reportedly still representing Reed despite no longer being employed by agent Andy Miller and his company, ASM.

Dawkins was also arrested by the FBI this week in the college basketball recruiting scandal.

