Wizards Coach Scott Brooks: ‘We’re A Selfish Basketball Team Right Now’

by April 07, 2018
170

The Wizards suffered their fourth straight defeat on Friday night – a 103-97 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at Capital One Arena.

Head coach Scott Brooks voiced his frustration afterwards, calling the team “selfish” and stressing they lack “passion,” via Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

Washington has fallen to the No. 8 seed in the East.

