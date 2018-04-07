Wizards Coach Scott Brooks: ‘We’re A Selfish Basketball Team Right Now’

The Wizards suffered their fourth straight defeat on Friday night – a 103-97 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at Capital One Arena.

Head coach Scott Brooks voiced his frustration afterwards, calling the team “selfish” and stressing they lack “passion,” via Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

This was the end of Scott Brooks’s first response in the postgame presser — and the moment I knew shots were gon’ be fired tonight: Brooks on lack on #Wizards‘ lack of passing…

“One-on-one players, there’s not many in this league and we don’t have one of our team.” — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 7, 2018

Scott Brooks after the loss: “It’s embarrassing that we don’t play with the passion we need to play at.” — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 7, 2018

Brooks: “We’re a selfish basketball team right now.” — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 7, 2018

Washington has fallen to the No. 8 seed in the East.

