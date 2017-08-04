Wizards owner Ted Leonsis believes that John Wall has the potential to become a “top-10 player in the NBA.”

Coming off the best season of his career, Wall, 26, signed a $170 contact extension to stay in DC last week.

During a press conference on Friday, Leonsis said that the work that Wall’s been putting in this offseason will help propel him to top-10 status. Via the Washington Wizards (starting at 7:13):

“I’ve been following John this offseason on Instagram, and it’s amazing how hard he’s working. “This is the time when you improve; it’s during the offseason. John’s not resting on any laurels. “That gives us all great hope because he took a huge step last season to become one of the best players in the League, and I believe that John has top-10 player in the NBA potential.”

