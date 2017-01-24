Tempers flared the last time Washington and Boston met, and for tonight’s rematch, the Wizards will be “wearing all black” against the visiting Celtics.

Bradley Beal convinced his teammates to don the battle-ready outfits.

“We’re wearing all black to the game. You know where we’re going with that,” [Kelly] Oubre said. “We’re ready for whatever. We’re wearing all black to the game. It’s a memo that the team is giving away. We’re ready for whatever, man. Round 3. Let’s get it.” “All black everything,” guard John Wall added. The Wizards appear to be sending a symbolic message to the Celtics, whom they have clashed with numerous times over the past year. Last January, Boston guard Marcus Smart broke Bradley Beal’s nose and gave him a concussion. […] Apparently, wearing black was Beal’s idea.

