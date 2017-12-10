Zach LaVine‘s working his way back from a torn left ACL. He suffered the injury in February, when he was still a member of the Timberwolves. The 22-year-old was traded to the Bulls in June and has yet to officially suit up for the red and black.

The Bulls assigned LaVine to their G-League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, to complete his rehab. Watch the video below to see how the high-flying LaVine’s progressing:

LaVine averaged nearly 19 points in his 47 games last season. The Bulls have a 5-20 record but have talented youngsters in Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn to help LaVine when he returns at some point in the next month.

