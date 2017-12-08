Zach Randolph and DeMarcus Cousins squared off Friday as the Kings took on the Pelicans, and both brought their absolute best. Randolph had 35 points and 13 rebounds, while Cousins had 38 and 11.

Naturally, the two exchanged words throughout, leading to this brilliant line from Z-Bo after a foul late in the game:

Z-Bo: 🗣 Where we from, bullies get bullied pic.twitter.com/1e9Z669Kii — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2017

If you can’t read his lips, he said “Where we from, bullies get bullied.”

The Kings won the game, 116-109 in overtime, but when these two go at it, we’re all winners.