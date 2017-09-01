Zach Randolph has been charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and resisting arrest following a brouhaha last month in Los Angeles.

Court documents: Zach Randolph possessed more than 28.5 grams of pot or more than 4 grams of concentrated cannabis https://t.co/lmLz2pFJ4a — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) August 31, 2017

Z-Bo was initially booked on suspicion of possessing marijuana with intent to sell—a felony—and is scheduled to appear in an L.A. courtroom Sept.14.

Randolph, 36, inked a two-year, $24 million deal with the Sacramento Kings in July.

Per the AP:

Court documents say the 36-year-old Randolph possessed “more than 28.5 grams of marijuana or more than four grams of concentrated cannabis or both.” Randolph also is accused of resisting arrest and obstructing a Los Angeles police officer in the discharge of their duties. Randolph was arrested Aug. 9 at the Nickerson Gardens housing project in Watts after officers observed a crowd of people drinking, smoking marijuana, blasting music and blocking streets, police have said. The officers observed three people, including Randolph, run off but immediately stopped one of the men, police said. Randolph and another man ran inside a home and were arrested after a crowd of bystanders formed and attempted to block the officers, police said. After the arrests, the crowd grew and people began throwing bottles and rocks, police said. Five police cars and one sheriff’s vehicle ended up with smashed windows and slashed tires but no officers were hurt.

