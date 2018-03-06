Report: Bulls Warned By NBA About Resting Healthy Players

by March 06, 2018
113
Chicago Bulls

The Bulls aren’t exactly hiding their intention to best position themselves for the lottery as a rebuilding season winds down, a strategy which has included resting healthy vets like Justin Holiday and Robin Lopez in lieu of younger players. However logical that might be with Chicago well out of playoff contention, the NBA isn’t in favor.

Holiday and Lopez are two of the Bulls’ better players, but have played sparingly as of late. Commissioner Adam Silver mentioned this past offseason that the Association was going to crack down on tanking, and this appears to be the first directive handed down so far this season.

Chicago is currently 21-42 and has the 8th-worst record in the NBA as of Tuesday night. But with just three games separating the Bulls and the league-worst Grizzlies, every loss will matter a ton down the home stretch of the season.

     
You Might Also Like
College

Report: NBA Preparing To Get Involved At High School Basketball Level

1 day ago
910
NBA

Adam Silver: Tanking Teams To Be Met With Swiftest, Harshest Response Possible

6 days ago
700
College

Barack Obama Says NBA Should Create Junior League To Serve As Farm System

1 week ago
1,471
dirk nowtizki mavs tanking
NBA

Dirk Nowitzki On Tanking Mavs: ‘It Sets The Wrong Tone For The Future’

1 week ago
410
NBA

Report: Tanking NBA Teams Using ‘Inverse Analytics’

1 week ago
713
robin lopez tanking
NBA

Robin Lopez on Tanking Bulls: ‘I’m Not Familiar With Military Artillery’

2 weeks ago
873

TRENDING


Most Recent
Penny Hardaway

Report: Penny Hardaway Being Considered For Memphis Head Coaching Job

2 mins ago
8
Chicago Bulls

Report: Bulls Warned By NBA About Resting Healthy Players

1 hour ago
113

Report: ‘No Plan’ For Markelle Fultz To Return In Immediate Future

6 hours ago
1,064

Kevin Durant: When I Step On The Court, Opposing Fans ‘Fear Me’

6 hours ago
522
russell westbrook kevin durant james harden

Russell Westbrook Reflects on Teaming With Kevin Durant, James Harden

6 hours ago
2,127