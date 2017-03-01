Currently playing for Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel, Amar’e Stoudemire was asked about his potential reaction to playing with a gay teammate by Happa Sports. The 34-year-old answered:

“I’m going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner, and drive, take a different route to the gym.”

When asked if he was joking, STAT said:

“I mean, there’s always a truth within a joke.”

Stoudemire is averaging 11 points and 6 rebounds in 15 games played.

h/t Business Insider