Redemption.

In a back and forth game that featured 44 total fouls, the North Carolina Tar Heels came through in the clutch, scoring the final eight points to secure the 71-65 victory over Gonzaga.

Up just one with under 30 seconds remaining, big man Isaiah Hicks attacked the basket and finished strong at the rim.

UNC sealed the W on the defensive end.

Joel Berry led all scorers with 22 points and was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

This is North Carolina’s sixth national championship.