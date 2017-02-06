The BIG3, a 3-on-3 league that will feature retired players Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups, Gary Payton and Kenyon Martin, announced today that it has signed more players to participate in the league’s draft. Kenny Anderson, Jamario Moon, Smush Parker, Ruben Patterson and Etan Thomas will partake in the league that is set to launch this summer.

More from BIG3:

In April 2017, BIG3 will hold a combine for all players in the draft pool. Player captains and co-captains along with the coaches and league executives will watch draft players compete in scrimmages, run drills, and complete strength and conditioning workouts. Following the combine, the BIG3 will hold a draft with each of the eight teams’ captains filling out their five player rosters.

“There has been an outpouring of interest from our professional basketball community. We are so excited to bring quality players to the draft. We are building something special with this league. A league for the players, by the players,” said BIG3 President & Commissioner Roger Mason Jr.

The BIG3 will comprise eight teams of five players, one head coach and one assistant coach with the games touring in 10 cities across the country.