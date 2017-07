Bojan Bogdanovic played with the Nets and Wizards last season, shooting a combined 37 percent from distance. The 28-year-old is now headed to Indiana, according to ESPN.

Free agent Bojan Bogdanovic has agreed to a two-year, $21M deal with the Indiana Pacers, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

The second year of the contract is a player option, too.

