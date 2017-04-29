After dropping their first two games of the playoffs to the Bulls, the Celtics finally wrapped up their first round series with a convincing 105-83 win in Chicago. The home crowd wasn’t happy with the result at all. In Coach Fred Hoiberg’s second team with the Bulls, they went 41-41 and took two games off the eight seed. In his first season, a 42-40 record, they didn’t even make the postseason.

Still, even after playing well in the postseason, the Bulls’ faithful started chanting “Fire Hoiberg” in Game 6’s closing moments. Celtics coach Brad Stevens wasn’t happy with them. Check out the video:

Fans chanting "Fire Hoiberg" Brad Stevens mouths "shut up" pic.twitter.com/VcB3Xe07zv — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) April 29, 2017

Besides the lack of winning, Hoiberg’s time in the Windy City has been riddled with controversy. From last season’s Joakim Noah benching to this season’s Rajon Rondo drama, Hoiberg’s never been able to fully get a grip on his squad.

Hoiberg says he understands the fans' frustration that led to the "Fire Hoiberg" chants. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) April 29, 2017

According to The Vertical, the Bulls’ roster could look much different next season.

Throughout the roster, decisions loom along with Wade’s option: Rondo’s $13.4 million full guarantee by June 30 and the free agencies of Nikola Mirotic, Cristiano Felicio, Joffrey Lauvergne and Anthony Morrow, all of whom expressed interest in re-signing. So far, the Bulls have yet to give Rondo any indication about his guarantee decision.

