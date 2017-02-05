Kevin Love has been popping up in trade rumors in recent weeks, but his teammate Channing Frye doesn’t seem to have much pity. Following last night’s win in New York, a game where Love finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds, Frye was asked about the trade talk and jokingly said that he doesn’t “feel sorry for him.”

More from ESPN:

“As a teammate, I don’t feel sorry for him,” Channing Frye told ESPN. “Who cares about rumors? We love him. We know what he does for this team. He’s a Banana Republic model. … Dude, he’s fine. He’s absolutely fine. He knows that we have his back.”

Love doesn’t seem to fazed by the rumors either and was equally sarcastic about trade talk:

“My life is so tough,” a sarcastic Love said after putting up 23 points and 16 rebounds in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 111-104 win over the New York Knicks. “Oh, rumor mill! Aw, God.”

Following a rough January, the Cavs have won their first two games in February and take on a surging Wizards team on Monday night.

Related

Kevin Love Not Expecting a Trade From Cleveland