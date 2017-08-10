For the first time, Basketball without Borders is heading to Israel. Hall-of-Famer David Robinson and Omri Casspi, the first Israeli to play in an NBA game, will headline the camp, which will be held from August 13-16 in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Netanya.

Robinson and Casspi will be joined by multiple other NBA and WNBA players, coaches and executives for the 2017 edition of Basketball without Borders Europe. The camp is the 16th edition of BWB Europe and 62 players, both boys and girls 17 years old or younger, from over 22 countries will be involved.

Nike is the camp’s official partner throughout the four days, which will include youth clinics, workshops, learning sessions and improvements to the Jerusalem International YMCA.

From the NBA’s press release, here’s everyone set to participate:

The campers will be coached by current NBA and FIBA players Jerryd Bayless (Philadelphia 76ers), Omri Casspi (Golden State Warriors; Israel; BWB Europe 2005), Sam Dekker (LA Clippers), Gal Mekel (Gran Canaria; Israel) and Norman Powell (Toronto Raptors), former NBA player and FIBA legend Anthony Parker, former WNBA player and Israeli National Women’s team member Shay Doron (Maccabi Ashdod; Israel), FIBA legend and former Israeli National Women’s team member Liron Cohen, and San Antonio Spurs legend and 2013 FIBA Hall of Fame inductee David Robinson. Current and former NBA, FIBA and USA Basketball (USAB) coaches Ron Adams (Warriors), Johnnie Bryant (Utah Jazz), Dan Burke (Indiana Pacers), Kurt Rambis (New York Knicks) and Don Showalter (USAB) will also serve as BWB Europe 2017 coaches. Patrick Hunt (President of the World Association of Basketball Coaches; Australia) and Marin Sedlacek (76ers; Serbia) will be the camp directors, with Regev Fanan (Maccabi Tel Aviv) serving as the camp’s athletic trainer. Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman, Spurs General Manager R.C. Buford, Denver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly, Raptors Senior Basketball Advisor Wayne Embry, Sixers Vice President of Player Personnel Marc Eversley, Heat assistant GM Adam Simon and Raptors President Masai Ujiri (Nigeria) will also participate in the camp. NBA Vice President, Referee Operations and Director of Officials Bob Delaney will oversee and review the local officials working the camp as part of the league’s efforts to identify and develop international referees.

Image courtesy of Instagram