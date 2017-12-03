The Cavaliers granted Derrick Rose a leave of absence on November 24. Rose, according to a report published on ESPN, was “seriously re-evaluating his future in the NBA” because of the constant injuries he’s suffered since tearing his left ACL in the 2012 playoffs.

Rose has been in contact with the Cavs throughout his time away, according to another ESPN piece. Now the 29-year-old is reportedly close to returning to the team.

The point guard has had “positive” communication with team officials, Joe Vardon reports on Cleveland.com. LeBron James was asked about the Rose situation in Vardon’s report.

“Whenever he’s ready to tell us or whatever, we’re ready for that,” James said. “You don’t ever fast-track someone’s process of what they may be going through. When they’re ready to talk about it or ready to bring it to the forefront, as his teammates we’ll be ready for it. “I don’t know what the organization’s stand on that is. That’s different. From us as players, we don’t need an answer from him, we want him to be as great as he can be, off the floor first before he even thinks about being on the floor.”

Rose hasn’t played since November 9. He’s averaging 14.3 points on 47 percent shooting (23.1 percent from 3), 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in seven games played this season. He signed a one-year contract with Cleveland this past summer.

