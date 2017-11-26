Derrick Rose is still “deliberating on whether he wants to work toward returning from a sprained ankle to re-join the Cavaliers this season, or even continue his NBA career,” according to a report from ESPN.

Sources: As self-imposed exile continues, Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose communicating with front office. Story on ESPN. https://t.co/MBR0VdD19f — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 26, 2017

News broke on Friday that the 29-year-old Rose had decided to take a leave of absence from the Cavs, reportedly fed up with the constant injuries he’s endured since tearing the ACL in his left knee in the 2012 playoffs. He’s suffered major injuries to his knees and seemingly everlasting ankle injuries.

Rose hurt his ankle on October 20 and he hasn’t played since November 7. In his seven games this season he’s averaging 14.3 points on 47 percent shooting (23.1 percent from 3), 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Team officials say that Rose was given permission to be away from the team. ESPN reports today that Rose has been in contact with the Cavs front office. Stay tuned for more updates.

h/t ESPN