Derrick Rose left the Cavaliers just before Thanksgiving to deliberate whether or not he wanted to continue his playing after suffering through injuries since 2012. Now nearly two weeks later, Rose is back with the Cavs. General manager Koby Altman released the following statement today to ESPN:

“This has been a very challenging and difficult time for Derrick. We will continue to provide him with support and have patience as he re-joins his teammates and works his way back on to the court.”

Rose had been in touch with Altman throughout his time away, when he was in his hometown Chicago, according to ESPN.

The 29-year-old point guard is averaging 14.3 points on 47 percent shooting (23.1 percent from 3), 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in seven games played this season, though he hasn’t suited up since November 9 because of an injured ankle. LeBron James was asked about Rose’s return: