ESPN reports that Dion Waiters and the Miami Heat have come to terms on a 4-year contract.

Free agent guard Dion Waiters is finalizing a deal with the Miami Heat, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2017

Waiters averaged 15.8 points and 4.3 assists with the Heat last season.

