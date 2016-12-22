After starting the season 3-0, the Bulls have fallen to 14-14 and the fans are starting to get restless. During last Friday night’s blowout loss to the Bucks, which marked Chicago’s third-straight loss, fans at the United Center booed the team’s effort.

Dwyane Wade spoke out against the booing fans, saying that he didn’t think the team “deserved to get booed.”

From Vincent Goodwill at CSN Chicago:

Wade, unprompted, sort of, not happy about the fans booing last Friday pic.twitter.com/3n347zqPmH — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) December 21, 2016

Wade hasn’t been critical of just the fans. After last night’s loss to the Wizards, the Chicago native said the team is “putting a lot of pressure on Jimmy Butler.”

From ESPN:

“That’s putting a lot of pressure on Jimmy,” Wade said. “Let’s just call it what it is. We put a lot of pressure on Jimmy in the fourth quarter to make a lot of plays because we’re running just one action, so we got to get more action, more body movement. And it’s got to come from us as players, too. Obviously, some of it’s playcalling as well. Some of it’s we got to get out of the way, we got to move. We got to keep them honest. We’re asking the young guy to make every shot he takes with bodies in front of him, step-backs and all these things. That’s not necessarily the easiest thing to do.”

Is the honeymoon period in Chicago over?

Related

Dwyane Wade Surprises Chicago Family With Home Makeover