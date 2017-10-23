Dwyane Wade is averaging 5 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds throughout the Cavs’ first three games. After the wine & gold dropped a game to the Magic on Saturday night, Wade says he spoke to head coach Ty Lue about switching up the rotation. Peep the video, courtesy of Spencer Davies, below:

 

Wade was named the starting shooting guard two weeks ago. JR Smith, who started 157 games with the Cavaliers throughout the last three seasons, will jump back into the starting five.