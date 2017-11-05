The Cavaliers have opened the season with a 4-6 record, losing to teams that were expected to be easily overmatched when going against the wine and gold. After today’s home loss to the Hawks, now just 2-8, Dwyane Wade spoke about the Cavs’ struggles.

“It’s the focus and the effort from the get-go. A team that’s 1-8, you’ve got to take their confidence away early. Once you give a team in this League confidence, the record go out the window. They’re NBA players that can play. And they get it going. It’s no secret, we’re starting games off awful. Terrible.

“They got it going early and the effort and the focus just wasn’t there to start it off. You waste a lot of energy trying to come back from 16, 18 down. It’s tough, nightly, to do that. We all know this, it’s no secret in this locker room, our first unit, we’ve got to start off better. I want one time for the first unit to get on the second unit because we blew a lead. I’m waiting for that day to happen.”