As the Cavaliers continue to figure things out on the fly, Dwyane Wade said “ain’t nobody afraid” of playing Cleveland.

In a story by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Wade contrasted the Cavs’ situation to the Heat’s, when “teams were afraid of us a little bit.”

New story: From Pat Riley to Bradley Beal, the competition is kicking the Cavs while they're down https://t.co/nmYGoSKx2a — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 3, 2017

“Ain’t nobody afraid,” Wade said. “Teams come in here to whip our butt and they’re whipping our butt. One thing I did notice at Miami, teams were afraid of us a little bit. Ain’t nobody afraid. “Maybe at some point it will get there, but not right now. Everyone’s playing free, it’s early in the year, and everything’s going right for everybody but us. And we’ve got to figure it out.”

