A year after setting the D-League single game scoring record with 65 points, former Louisville guard Russ Smith is back making headlines with some more absurd stats—this time in China. On Wednesday, the 6-0 PG from Brooklyn posted 81 points in a game while playing for Luoyang in the National Basketball League.
He is averaging 61.4 points through the first five games of the season, surpassing 55 points in four of those matches.
RUSS SMITH UPDATE: he dropped 81 points today
Points in his first five games in NBL:
62
42
56
66
81
— Sportando (@Sportando) July 5, 2017
More from the Courier-Journal:
Smith scored 81 points in his latest game, making 25 field goals, including 10 3-pointers, and 21 free throws. His lowest scoring total in a game so far is 42 points.
For the season, Smith has made 49 percent of his field goals, including 37 percent of his 3-pointers. He is shooting 87.4 percent from the free-throw line.
