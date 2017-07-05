A year after setting the D-League single game scoring record with 65 points, former Louisville guard Russ Smith is back making headlines with some more absurd stats—this time in China. On Wednesday, the 6-0 PG from Brooklyn posted 81 points in a game while playing for Luoyang in the National Basketball League.

He is averaging 61.4 points through the first five games of the season, surpassing 55 points in four of those matches.

RUSS SMITH UPDATE: he dropped 81 points today Points in his first five games in NBL: 62

42

56

66

81 He is averaging 61.4 points per game — Sportando (@Sportando) July 5, 2017

More from the Courier-Journal: