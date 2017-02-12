Former Syracuse star and Boston Celtics draft pick Fab Melo was found dead at his family’s home in Brazil. The cause of death is currently unknown. He was 26.

Melo, who attended Syracuse from 2010-2012, had been playing professionally in Brazil after bouncing around the D-League. He was a first round pick of the Celtics in 2012.

The basketball world chimed in on social media after hearing about the tragic passing:

