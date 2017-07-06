Zach Randolph spent eight seasons with the Grizzlies. He helped to establish their Grit & Grind identity and was a key reason that they made the playoffs for the last seven consecutive seasons.

Randolph’s moving on to the Kings, but his bond with the Grizz is still strong. In an open letter to fans, Grizzlies’ GM Chris Wallace let Z-Bo know how much he means to Memphis.

The eight years Zach spent in the mud, in Memphis, are special. They are filled with franchise-defining basketball success, but they are so clearly about more than that. Every Memphian felt it and all of us believe it.

Zach helped establish what it means to play for the Grizzlies on the court and in the community, and in doing so helped forge an identity for our City.

His numerous on the court accomplishments speak for themselves. He is our all-time leader in field goals, rebounds and of course, takedowns.

He is a proud civic leader and an extraordinary hands-on community benefactor. It is no coincidence that our collective dedication to service in our communities and our pride in Memphis surged during his time here.

Grit & Grind is more than a motto to us, it has become a civic code of conduct and cultural ethos. It’s the way we do things in Memphis and at the Grizzlies. The best way for the team, the organization and for the City of Memphis to honor and respect the foundation built on Zach’s broad shoulders is to continue to Grit & Grind.

To Zach — Thank you for all the joy and magical moments too numerous to count. Thank you for the energy and excitement you brought each and every night to FedExForum. Thank you for your leadership and service. Thank you for your larger than life impact and for keeping all Memphians warm. Thank you.

While there will be a time and place to recognize your lasting impact in Memphis, starting today, as stated earlier by Controlling Owner, Robert Pera, number 50 will never be worn by any other member of the Memphis Grizzlies.